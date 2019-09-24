BMC to soon study impact of six proposed bridges on environment

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon conduct a study on the environmental damage that is likely to be caused by the construction of six proposed bridges in the western suburbs. The study will help ascertain the possible extent of damage to the environment and suggest mitigation measures for the same.

The six bridges include the Madh Island-Versova Bridge; Marve Beach-Manori Island Bridge; Evershine Nagar in Goregaon to Malvani, followed by three more bridges in Malad near the creek. These bridges will either pass via a river or creek for which, mangroves will have to be cut.

Last week, the BMC floated bids to appoint consultants for the study. A document by the BMC reads, “The objective of this assignment is to prepare Feasibility Report, Detailed Project Report, report on Environmental Studies for Clearance of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) Centre and state level for the six proposed flyover bridges.”

An official from the Bridges department of the BMC said that they are yet to finalise the alignment of flyovers. “We do not know the exact number of trees or mangroves that may be affected by this project. The role of the consultant will be to identify the same, and suggest mitigation measures for seeking environmental clearance.”

Last month, the BMC had floated expression of interest (EOI) for construction of the Madh Island-Versova Bridge and the Marve Beach-Manori Island Bridge that are long pending, as it is being opposed by the local fisherfolk and ferry operators.

The contention for the opposition is that the local builders want to boost real estate in the area around the picturesque Madh Island and Marve-Manori. Meanwhile, the fishermen fear loss of business in case the two motor bridges are constructed. Both Madh Island and Manori have been favourite weekend spots for Mumbaiites.

