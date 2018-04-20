BMM students in Mumbai get wrong question papers for 2 consecutive days

Third-year students of Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM) have appeared for two papers till now and both the exams were marred with problems. Students from various exam centres complained about receiving question papers meant for ATKT students and vice versa.

While colleges have blamed it on the fact that it is difficult to differentiate between question papers from the old and new syllabus, students have criticised the justification. BMM students with majors in advertising were appearing for papers in legal environment and advertising ethics on Friday.

“After we gave the exam, some of my friends shared the picture of the question paper on WhatsApp and we realised that we both had different question papers. Even the question paper code was different,” said a student from the Bandra college, where the goof up took place. Some of the students immediately reported the matter to their respective colleges while a few tried to register complaints on Mumbai varsity’s helpline.

The examination department of University of Mumbai (MU) has received similar complaints from various colleges on both the exam days. “The difference in syllabus is barely that of 5% so students need not worry about difference in level of difficulty in both papers. Assessment of papers will be done keeping in mind that the question papers were different,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), examinations department, MU.

Colleges where exams take place are sent a web link with links to question papers on the day of the exam. Each subject has one link to the question paper based on new syllabus and links to question papers from the old syllabus as well. “Each question paper has a separate QP code and it is the responsibility of the college to download the right paper for the right batch of students. It is unfair to students to be put through such anxiety even after the exam,” said the BMM coordinator of a city based college.

Students and teachers, however, were not happy with the reply they got from the university. “Syllabus could be similar, but what’s the guarantee of similarity in level of difficulty? Of course students will feel betrayed,” said another teacher on condition of anonymity.

BMM exam schedule had to be revamped due to clash of dates

After receiving several complaints from Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM) students about their exam dates clashing with the ATKT exams and other competitive tests, the University of Mumbai had released a new schedule for semester 6 exams earlier this month.

While those students who have to appear for ATKT exams over the next few weeks have been relieved off the torture of appearing for two exams in a day, semester 6 exams will now be conducted over a period of three weeks and this too has irked students. A group of teachers from BMM colleges had visited the examinations department of the university to complain about overlapping exam dates.

“We have exactly seven subjects and this can easily be conducted within ten days. However, in their effort to not overlap our exams with ATKT papers, we will now have to wait for three weeks to finish seven papers,” said a student from a Malad college. She added that BMM semester 6 students will now have exams from April 18 to May 7, which will their last examination.