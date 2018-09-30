BMW driver rams multiple vehicles in Mumbai, is caught after 4km chase
The incident took place between Reay Road and Kidwai Road in Mumbai.
A drunk driver ploughed his BMW into multiple vehicles in Mumbai on Saturday night before police arrested him after chasing him for 4 km, police said.
The incident took place between Reay Road and Kidwai Road.
“We caught him after chasing for 4 km. He is a driver. The owner of the car left for Dubai yesterday. Two injured have been taken to hospital. Action will be taken,” a Mumbai police officer told ANI.
The car also suffered damages and the windscreen was completely destroyed.
(With ANI inputs)
