BMW driver rams multiple vehicles in Mumbai, is caught after 4km chase

The incident took place between Reay Road and Kidwai Road in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2018 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
BMW accident Mumbai,Mumbai car accident,Mumbai accident
The BMW suffered damages and the windscreen was completely destroyed(ANI Photo)

A drunk driver ploughed his BMW into multiple vehicles in Mumbai on Saturday night before police arrested him after chasing him for 4 km, police said.

The incident took place between Reay Road and Kidwai Road.

“We caught him after chasing for 4 km. He is a driver. The owner of the car left for Dubai yesterday. Two injured have been taken to hospital. Action will be taken,” a Mumbai police officer told ANI.

The car also suffered damages and the windscreen was completely destroyed.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 09:10 IST

