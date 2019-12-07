Board CR’s 1st AC train by New Year; coaches arrive

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:21 IST

Passengers travelling on Central Railway (CR) will get to travel in the zonal railway’s first air-conditioned (AC) local train from December-end or early January 2020.

CR got its first AC local train, made in Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, delivered on Friday afternoon.

While CR has not yet finalised a route for the operation of the AC train, it is expected to be introduced between Thane and Panvel, and Panvel and Vashi railway stations on the trans-harbour railway line.

The train will be parked at Kurla railway car shed and will undergo static trials. After the completion of trials, the train will be introduced on CR tracks.

All new trains have to undergo a set of trials, known as static trials. The trials do not require the train to move from the car shed and it can be done on the spot. “The AC local train arrived at Igatpuri on Friday,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

CR will also test the software, height of the train, air-conditioning and seating arrangements before inducting it in its fleet.

CR is supposed to get six AC local trains by March 2020, that are likely to be introduced on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan, and on the harbour railway between CSMT and Panvel railway stations.