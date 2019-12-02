e-paper
Body found near railway tracks: Two arrested

mumbai Updated: Dec 02, 2019
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Two people were arrested on Saturday for killing a 42-year-old history-sheeter, who had numerous cases of theft against him. One of the accused hit him on the head and face with a stone and killed him.

The victim, Kadar Nawab Khan alias Salim Heighter, was a resident of Wadala.

Antophill police identified the accused as Mohammed Jasim Dost Khan alias Jojo, 29, and Mohammed Nadeem Shaikh alias Kanya, 40.

Kadar’s wife Salma in her complaint to the police alleged that the victim had differences with the accused in the past.

“Kadar and the accused used to have verbal disputes in the past. They had a fight earlier and the accused had threatened Salma that they would kill her and her husband. On Saturday morning, Salma received a call from a neighbour informing her that Kadar has been assaulted. She reached the spot near the railway tracks and found him with injuries on the head and the face. Locals informed her that Nadeem and Jasim had attacked her husband,” said an officer from Antophill police station.

Investigation revealed that Kadar had an argument with the accused which escalated and Nadeem hit him with a stone and killed him. “Nadeem was Kadar’s aide. He often harassed Nadeem and also snatched his cash many times,” said a police officer.

