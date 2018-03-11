Body of 7-month-old infant found in Maharashtra pond

The body of a seventh-month-old prematurely born baby boy was found floating in a pond in Boisar on Saturday, the Boisar MIDC police said.

“We received a tip-off from locals that the body was seen floating in the pond and the baby had its umbilical cord still attached to its body. Our men retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. Its report is awaited,” said police sub-inspector Somnath Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station.

The police are searching the nearby Public Health Centre and have also approached the sarpanch of the village for clues about pregnant women in the vicinity. The official said the police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons and are investigating further.

There is also a probability that the birth may have taken place outside Palghar and the body was disposed in the pond, Kadam said.