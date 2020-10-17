Bollywood actor’s son booked by Mumbai Police for abortion without consent, rape

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:48 IST

Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against a Bollywood actor’s wife and son on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage. The case was registered based on a complaint by an actor claiming that the man had sexually assaulted her from 2015 to 2018 on fake promises of marriage.

The complainant, who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, stated that she was in a relationship with the accused. In May 2015, she alleged that he had called her to his flat where he gave her a spiked soft drink. She claimed that he then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In her complaint, the actor mentioned that the man sexually assaulted her for years on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant further alleged that she got pregnant during their relationship, but the accused asked her to get an abortion and gave her medicine for it. According to the actor, the man’s mother was aware of the situation.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station, said,” We have registered the offence and are investigating the case.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the mother and son under sections 376 (2)(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was filed at Oshiwara police station after a Delhi court, which the actor had approached in 2018, had directed Delhi Police to register a case but later decided that it should be investigated by the authority where the incident had occurred.