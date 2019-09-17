Bombay HC directs censor board to re-certify children’s film

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST

In a major relief to the makers of the film Chidiakhana, the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the film afresh for certification. The directive came after the filmmakers agreed to make changes required to get a U (unrestricted) certification.

The film was given a U/A (parental guidance) certification due to certain objectionable scenes and words, however, the filmmakers’ advocate Yashodeep Deshmukh claimed those parts were essential to the movie.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel was hearing the petition of the Children’s Film Society, wherein they had claimed that as Chidiakhana was meant for children, the censor board should have given it a U certification.

The board said that the film included objectionable scenes and abusive words and therefore, it had given the U/A certification. It agreed to revise it to a U certification only if the filmmakers deleted the objectionable content.

The filmmakers agreed to mute an abusive word and delete a scene, for which the bench gave them two weeks to make the changes and apply for a fresh certification. It also directed the board to consider the film afresh and not get influenced by its previous decision.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST