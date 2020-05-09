e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC dismisses doctor’s plea to complete illegal hospital building

Bombay HC dismisses doctor’s plea to complete illegal hospital building

The petitioner, Dr Manoj Munde had moved the high court with a plea for urgent hearing for permission to complete remaining work of his hospital building at Beed and to start the OPD and make available a dialysis unit for the coronavirus patients from Beed district.

mumbai Updated: May 09, 2020 15:05 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Dr Munde then on April 20, 2020, requested the district collector for permission to operate the hospital claiming that the new hospital building was already constructed and could be used for treating Covid-19 patients.(HT photo)
Dr Munde then on April 20, 2020, requested the district collector for permission to operate the hospital claiming that the new hospital building was already constructed and could be used for treating Covid-19 patients.(HT photo)
         

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has rejected the plea of a doctor seeking permission for completion of an unauthorised hospital building at Beed in Marathwada region, even after he offered to make the facility available for running an OPD and dialysis unit for Covid-19 patients in the district.

The petitioner, Dr Manoj Munde had moved the high court with a plea for urgent hearing for permission to complete remaining work of his hospital building at Beed and to start the OPD and make available a dialysis unit for the coronavirus patients from Beed district.

He stated that he had purchased an old hospital building in the town and had on August 20, 2019 applied for construction permission. He had made payment of requisite development charges to Beed municipal council on November 8, 2019.

However, in March 2020, the civic body noticed that substantial construction of the new hospital building was already done, even before building permission was obtained. On April 13, 2020, the civic body refused the building permission

Dr Munde then on April 20, 2020, requested the district collector for permission to operate the hospital claiming that the new hospital building was already constructed and could be used for treating Covid-19 patients.

He, however, moved high court after the resident collector on April 25 issued an order shortlisting the unfinished hospital building for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, Government pleader DR Kale opposed the doctor’s plea stating the construction was illegal and could not be allowed to be completed.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge accepted his contention and rejected the doctor’s plea for interim permission to complete the unfinished building and to operate an OPD and a dialysis unit from the building for Covid-19 patients. The judge said such an interim order “cannot be granted in the face of the illegality, prima facie, indulged into by the petitioner.”

tags
top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In