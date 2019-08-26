Bombay HC gives conditional nod to MMRDA to lay pipeline in mangrove buffer zone

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:56 IST

The Bombay high court recently set aside the stringent conditions laid down by a previous bench of the court pertaining to cutting of mangroves and allowed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to carry out tunneling work below mangrove land.

The HC also allowed construction of two structures within the 50 meter buffer zone for the 90 km pipeline that would supply drinking water to Vasai and Virar.

The court held that if the pipeline is not constructed several areas will have drinking water problems. It however directed MMRDA to get a certification of the Union of India and Ministry of Environment and Forests that mangroves will not be adversely affected before commencing construction.

The division bench of justices Akil Kureshi and S J Kathawalla while hearing the petition filed by MMRDA was informed by advocate Jacob Kadantot that the development authority had envisaged Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme to provide potable drinking water to the western suburban region.

The areas to be covered included Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mira Bhyander Municipal Corporation and 27 villages outside Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation. The pipeline would originate from Surya Dam and pass through Kaman creek and Vasai creek to reach the civic jurisdictions concerned.

Kadontot further submitted that the pipelines would be laid 31 meters below the mangrove land in both creeks but as the entry and exit points of the pipeline would be in buffer zone, hence it needed HC permission. He also informed the court that the Union of India had given the go ahead in 2015 for the project but with strict conditions which included the nod from HC.

After hearing the submissions the bench observed that “the entire project is an ambitious project for providing drinking water to various areas in the outskirts of Mumbai. In the long term, if such pipelines are not constructed, several areas may have serious drinking water shortages.”

It also said that it was lifting the rigors of the decision of the 2006 HC order in the Bombay Environmental Action Group matter for laying underground pipeline.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 13:56 IST