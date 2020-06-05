Bombay HC suggests state to consider using electric vehicles to transport LPG cylinders to Matheran during lockdown

mumbai

The Bombay high court (HC) has suggested that electric vehicles be used for supplying LPG cylinders to Matheran.

This comes after the court was informed that the railways, which had started trains to deliver essential commodities to the eco-sensitive zone as per HC orders, had refused to transport LPG cylinders as it violated their safety norms.

The bench of justice A K Menon, while hearing a petition filed by former NCP MLA Suresh Lad, was informed that as per the court’s previous order railways had started transporting essential commodities to the hill station. Advocate Gaurav Parkar, appearing for Lad, added that the railways has refused to transport LPG cylinders along with other essential commodities. Moreover, the local civic administration had also not hired Bharat IV compliant vehicles which had also been directed by the court, said the advocate.

Parkar said that before the lockdown, cylinders were brought on horseback but it was no ideal now, given the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, hence, the arrangement cannot be continued.

Advocate T J Pandian appearing for the Central Railway and advocate D P Singh for the Centre, stated that LPG cylinders or any inflammable material cannot be carried on railway wagons as there is an explicit bar against carriage of gas and inflammable materials.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed that the monitoring committee should consider the problem and come up with a solution. However, additional government pleader for the state Manish Pabale informed the court that the chairperson of the monitoring committee had retired and other members were busy with Cyclone Nisarga related activities and it would be impossible for the committee to meet before 15 days.

The HC then directed the petitioners to apply before the committee when they convened. Before adjourning the matter the court observed, “In the meanwhile it will not be out of place to mention that the viability of using electrically powered vehicle for movement of LPG should not be overlooked. The monitoring committee shall therefore consider the feasibility of such means including by considering a cost analysis study in the interests of the residents which the state is bound to protect.”