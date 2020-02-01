Book city school that held pro-CAA event under sedition law: Congress

mumbai

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:27 IST

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Karnataka police’s action against the parent and teacher of a school for staging a play criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party has also demanded a similar action against the management of a Mumbai-based school, which had organised an event to support the CAA and NRC two weeks ago.

The Bidar police on Thursday arrested a parent and a teacher on charges of sedition for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a play in their school. The school management, too, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson, said, “It is strange that BJP leaders organised a programme in a Mumbai school in support of the CAA and the NRC, while at the same time voices against the Act are being suppressed. The BJP government in Karnataka has booked two women for sedition, while the goons attacking protesting students in Jawaharlal Nehru University are roaming scot-free and police officer Davinder Singh, who is arrested for terrorist links, has not been booked under any such stringent act. The BJP’s double standards have been exposed. The management of the Mumbai school and organisers of the event backing the CAA and NRC should also be booked for sedition,” he said.

The school in Mumbai had, two weeks ago, organised an event in support of the CAA and asked students to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the law. BJP’s former MP Kirit Somaiya had attended the event. The state later issued a show-cause notice to the school management.