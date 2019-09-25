Bottle crushing machines to be installed in Mumbai’s Thane soon

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST

Thane residents can now discard their plastic bottles in a bottle crusher machines installed by the Thane Municipal Corporation at five different places across the city. These machines are now operational and the residents using the machine would get coupons in exchange of discarding the plastic waste.

In a bid to go plastic free, this is one of the initiatives taken up by the TMC.

Speaking on the matter, a civic official said, “We have installed bottle crushers at five spots in the city, wherein people can discard the plastic bottles in their homes. They will also get snack coupons in exchange of these discarded bottles.”

“The crushed bottles will be scientifically recycled by the Stree Mukti NGO,” he added.

The bottle crusher machines are operational at Thane Railway station, Masunda Lake, Anand Cinema, Ghantali and B-Cabin. Each of these machines cost Rs 4 lakh.

Apart from installing bottle crushers the corporation also has roped in schools in the drive. The officer added, “School students will get all the plastic waste from their homes and hand it over to the school authorities. The school will in-turn hand it over to the TMC on September 25 and 26. The scrap dealers are also included in this plastic free drive as they are the ones who collect the most plastic waste.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST