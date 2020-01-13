e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Mumbai News / Mumbai businessman returns from Dubai after 2 years, arrested in 2017 voyeurism case

Mumbai businessman returns from Dubai after 2 years, arrested in 2017 voyeurism case

The complainant, a 25-year-old woman, had met the accused in 2013 through her brother.

mumbai Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:37 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Goregoan
The accused had left for Dubai after committing the crime and was arrested when he returned after two years.
The accused had left for Dubai after committing the crime and was arrested when he returned after two years. (HT File Photo)
         

Goregaon police arrested a 28-year-old businessman who had created a fake Facebook profile of his ex-girlfriend and uploaded her nude photo on the social media platform in 2017. The accused had left for Dubai after committing the crime and was arrested when he returned after two years.

The complainant, a 25-year-old woman, had met the accused in 2013 through her brother. As time passed, their friendship turned into love. In 2015, the culprit blackmailed the woman into sending him nude pictures of herself, Goregaon police said. He told the woman he would burn himself with cigarette buds and commit suicide if she failed to send him the pictures.

When the complainant’s brother learnt about the incident, he encouraged her to stop talking to the accused. However, the accused did not accept this decision and threatened the woman that he would upload her picture online. Enraged, as the woman did not reciprocate his advancements, he uploaded her nude picture on Facebook and tagged her brother and friend in it.

An FIR was registered under Sections 354 (c) of IPC and 67 (A) of IT Act for voyeurism and transmitting obscene content in electronic form respectively. A team of Goregaon police visited the accused residence, but he had fled to Dubai, Dubai where he was running a business of import and export, by then.

On learning that he had returned to India, the police arrested him on Friday. “The court sent him to judicial custody and he was later granted bail,” said a Goregaon police official.

