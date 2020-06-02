e-paper
Can’t set up testing labs in all 36 districts: State to HC

mumbai Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
The state government said in an affidavit at the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that it is not possible to set up full-fledged Covid-19 testing labs in all 36 districts.

The affidavit filed by director health services, Mumbai, stated that there is a shortage of skilled technicians to operate the labs and facilities in all districts. It added that as more cases were being reported from urban and semi-urban areas, hence most labs were in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad. In all, 24 districts have full-fledged testing labs and work on setting up facilities in the remaining districts is being considered.

The division bench, headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta, after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a fisherman from Ratnagiri seeking directions to set up a full-fledged Covid-19 testing lab had asked the state why all districts did not have testing facilities for the novel coronavirus.

The PIL filed by a fisherman Khalil Ahmed Hasanmiya Watsa through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar was listed for hearing on Tuesday but it was adjourned to Friday. The state, however, submitted its reply by Dr Sadhana Tayade, director health services, Mumbai stating that before the outbreak there was only one testing lab in Pune but additional labs were made operational at breakneck speed and now there were 79 labs across the state. Of the total labs, 44 were state-run while 25 were private.

The affidavit added that though only 24 districts have proper labs, the remaining districts were being serviced by labs in adjoining districts. Tayade also stated that as there is a shortage of skilled manpower and requisite facilities in all districts, thus efforts are being made to upgrade existing labs to be able to handle Covid-19 testing too.

The affidavit concludes that the thrust is on having labs in urban and semi-urban areas as most positive cases are being reported from there, however setting up labs in other areas is under consideration and the one at Ratnagiri will become functional in 10 days.

