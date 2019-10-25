e-paper
Car catches fire on Thane-Belapur road, none injured

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
A car caught fire on the busy Thane-Belapur road at Kopar Khairane on Thursday morning. No one was injured.

The accident also did not create traffic issues on the road, a senior police officer said. 

The car was coming towards Belapur from Thane. As it was crossing Kopar Khairane area around 11am, its engine caught fire. The fire spread fast and engulfed the entire car within a few minutes.

"There were two people in the car including the driver. They managed to jump out unhurt," said a police officer from Turbhe police station. 

"The fire brigade officials doused the fire and we removed the car . The traffic flow was disrupted for five to ten minutes," he said. 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:20 IST

