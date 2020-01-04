CAT 2019 results: 10, including 4 from Maha, score 100 percentile

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:03 IST

Engineers continue to top at the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, with 10 of them securing a perfect 100 percentile. Six of them are from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), two are from the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and one candidate is from Jadavpur University.

Of the six 100 percentilers, four are from Maharashtra. The number of 100 percentilers from the state has fallen this year compared to last year, when seven of the top 11 scorers were from Maharashtra. The state still had the highest number of toppers this year, with Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal having one topper each.

Two of the four toppers from the state are Mumbai-based coaching faculty. Another topper is a student of IIT-Bombay (IIT-B).

Somansh Chordia, a fourth year mechanical engineering student at IIT-B , secured the perfect score this year. Hailing from Nagpur, the 21-year-old was offered a job with a top company during college placements, which he would not be taking up. “I was very clear about clearing CAT. From my seventh semester, I chose electives that would not require too much effort to study. Instead, I focused on my CAT preparation,” he said. His friend Rahul Manglik scored 99.99 percentile.

Thane-based coaching faculty Patrick D’Souza scored a 100 percentile for the sixth time. D’Souza, has been taking the exam for the past 16 years to understand the changing pattern of the papers.

The exam was held on November 24 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. Of the 2.09 lakh candidates who took the test, 21 scored 99.99 percentile. Of these candidates, 19 are from engineering/technology background.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam.”