Catch a 20-hour concert of jugalbandis this weekend

A concert titled ‘8 Prahar’ will see 16 artistes perform in a rare, 20-hour concert of jugalbandis that will stretch from 6 am on Saturday to 3 am on Sunday.

The previous three editions of this annual event featured mainly solo performances. This concert is a joint initiative by Art and Artistes and Pancham Nishad, which work to promote classical Indian music.

A prahar, incidentally, is one of the eight traditional segments of a day, starting with the dawn segment. Through the 20 hours, ragas appropriate to the time of day will be performed.

‘In the present time, when classical music has to compete with 300 channels, Netflix, Amazon and everything else out there, it is heartwarming to see this unique event take shape,‘ says santoor maestro Padmashri Satish Vyas.

“As a child, I remember attending concerts which would go on till the wee hours of the morning. Now, since most concerts happen in the evening, I feel some ragas get lost. This is what led me to think of the concept of a 20-hour concert,” says Durga Jasraj, founder-director of Art and Artistes.

In the line-up are jugalbandis or two-person performances by Padmashri Shahid Parvez & Sanjeev Abhyankar (Sitar & Vocal), Padmabhushans Rajan & Sajan Mishra (Vocal Duet), Padmashri Satish Vyas & Rupak Kulkarni (Santoor & Flute), Jayteerth Mevundi & Praveen Godkhindi (Vocal & Flute), Debashish Bhattacharya & Milind Raikar (Slide Guitar & Violin), Rahul Deshpande & Shounak Abhisheki (Vocal Duet) and Padmashri Rashid Khan & Shujaat Khan (Vocal & Sitar), in order of appearance, among others.

‘It’s exciting and challenging to peform before a discerning audience,’ says flautist Praveen Godkhindi.

The event will be held at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion. Tickets are priced between Rs 475 and Rs 2,200 and are available online.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:15 IST