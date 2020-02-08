Catch a glimpse of 7,000 artefacts at Air India exhibition from Feb 13

mumbai

Even as national carrier Air India is gearing up for privatisation, the airline will organise a four-day photo exhibition of 7,000 artefacts to showcase its diverse art collection.

The exhibition will be open for visitors from February 13 at Nehru Science Centre, without any entry fee.

The artefacts are a part of the 40,000 items of art acquired by the airline, which are stored at Air India’s Nariman Point headquarters.

The key attractions of the exhibition will consist of pictures of the paintings made by famous artists such as VS Gaitonde, MF Hussain, Arpana Caur, Anjolie Ela Menon, KA Ara and B Prabha, wood carvings from Gujarat and South India, wall hangings, stone sculptures, carpets, textiles and clock collections from 19th century.

During the exhibition, visitors would also get a glimpse of the photos of textiles from 65 different regions of the country. The exhibition will also feature a documentary on the national carrier.

It will be inaugurated by Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani on February 12 and will be organised by the Society of Culture and Environment.

“The exhibition will witness eminent speakers, who have worked with Air India before and will narrate the glorious past of the airline in pictorial format,” Meera Dass, secretary of Society of Culture and Environment said.