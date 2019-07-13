CBI files closure report in Bargari sacrilege case

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the closure report in the three Bargari sacrilege cases in the special CBI court, Mohali. Three Dera Sirsa followers — Mohinder Pal Bittu (who was murdered in Nabha jail recently), Sukhjinder Singh and Shakti Singh — as accused in the case.

The closure report was filed by the additional SP, CBI, on July 4. Defence lawyer Vivek Gulbadher said the court has fixed the next hearing on July 23 for further proceedings and also sought the entire record of the case.

The Mohali court’s July 4 order says, “As per the report of Ahlmad, the documents and statements annexed with the closure report are complete. As such, the closure report is ordered to be registered.”

On 26 October 2015, the then SAD-BJP government decided to hand over the three Bargari sacrilege cases to the CBI, which took over in November 2015.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 00:59 IST