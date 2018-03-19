CDR scam: Thane police to file charge sheet against twelve arrested soon

The Thane police are in the process of filing a charge sheet against the 12 accused arrested in the Call Data Records (CDR) scam so far. They were arrested for illegally obtaining CDRs of people and selling it to others.

Meanwhile, police are checking actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui’s mobile phone, which was seized after his arrest on Friday.

Police said they arrested Rizwan for not accepting notice to come to the police station to record his statement. It was found that he had taken CDR from some of the arrested accused.During remand, a police officer told the magistrate that they have to carry out additional probe into the racket and examine Rizwan’s laptops and mobile phone as part of their investigation.

“We will soon file a charge sheet in the case,” said a police officer, who promised the court that their investigation, in no way will interfere in his business data as their probe pertains only to the illegal CDRs.

On January 24, four private detectives were arrested by Thane crime branch (Unit 1) for allegedly selling CDR illegally. They used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000.

The accused, Makesh Pandiyan, 42, Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makawana, 35, and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32, were arrested from Kalwa.

Till now, the Thane crime branch has arrested 12 people in the scam, which includes a police constable from Yavatmal and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer.

Of the 12, one of the accused, a woman detective was released on bail last week.