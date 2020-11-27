Central Railway filed 200 cases against people for using fake IDs to travel in Mumbai locals

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:01 IST

The Central Railway (CR) registered 200 cases of people using fake essential employee identity cards to travel by local trains between June and November 20. In addition, 43,516 cases of ticketless commuting were also detected in suburbs and outstation local trains on CR between June and November.

Of the 43,516 ticketless commuters, 39,516 cases were detected on local suburban railway network. The zonal railway also recovered ₹1.50 crore in fines from ticketless commuters. One fake ticket checker was also apprehended by railway authorities.

The number of cases of commuters travelling with fake identity cards and without authorisation has increased since June.

Local train services resumed for essential services employees on July 15 and identity cards of commuters are checked before entering the railway stations.

Specially abled and cancer patients have also been allowed to travel by local trains. Women and lawyers are also allowed to travel by local trains but in a stipulated time period.

“Intensive and special ticket-checking drives against irregular travel in suburban and outstation trains are being conducted. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.