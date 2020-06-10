e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railways to get digital machines to screen travellers at stations

Central Railways to get digital machines to screen travellers at stations

mumbai Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:23 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Central Railway (CR) is planning to install automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) machines for passengers travelling by outstation trains. ATMA are likely to be placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan railway stations.

ATMA have digital screens, which will be placed at the entrance of the railway stations. The screens will undertake thermal screenings of passengers, if they are wearing masks and if their tickets are valid. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed to monitor the process.

After being screened, passengers must sanitise their hands and only then will they be allowed to board trains.

“The screens will help maintain distancing and ensure the safety of passengers and employees. The screens will be installed in railway stations on all CR divisions including Mumbai,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Digital screens to check passengers’ body temperature have been introduced at Nagpur railway station.

Presently, railway authorities have deputed railway staff to monitor passengers’ temperature manually. Thermal screening of passengers is done at the entrance to the railway stations along with baggage screening and sanitisation of luggage.

Different entry and exit points in order to maintain distancing have also been introduced at railway stations in the city.

The railways started the operation of 200 special trains in the country from June 1. The trains that are being operated from the city are operating on a daily, weekly and biweekly basis.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage in three sectors at LAC
India, China disengage in three sectors at LAC
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Migrant workers must be sent home in 15 days, says Supreme Court
Migrant workers must be sent home in 15 days, says Supreme Court
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In