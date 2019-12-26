e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Chhota Rajan aide, on the run for 22 years, held in Nalla Sopara

Chhota Rajan aide, on the run for 22 years, held in Nalla Sopara

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:21 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The city crime branch on Wednesday arrested gangster Chhota Rajan’s close aide, Amar Baburao Wagh, who had been absconding for 22 years, in a 1993 dacoity case. The police suspect Wagh is also involved in other murder and extortion cases.

According to the police, Wagh was arrested in a dacoity case registered at Samta Nagar police station in 1993 and released on bail in 1997. He disappeared soon after and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the court in the same year.

Police said that to avoid arrest, Wagh converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim woman in 1997. He assumed a new identity as Yasin Mohammed Khan, and a new look, but continued to reside in Nallasopara. Akbar Pathan, DCP (detection), said that some officers attached to unit-8 of the crime branch recently got a tip-off regarding Wagh. “We worked for at least two months on the information and managed to collect his details before arresting him,” said Pathan.

The crime branch first recovered the affidavit which he had filed to change his name and his marriage certificate. Both documents stated his original name.

According Ajay Joshi, senior inspector, unit-8, after several rounds of verification, the police picked him from his house in Nallasopara. Joshi said that initially Wagh behaved as if he was not the one the police were looking for, but confessed to the crime after he was shown the documents. “During questioning, he said he had destroyed all records pertaining to his previous identity,” Joshi said, adding, “We found Aadhar card, PAN card and driving licence in his new name. Now, he has been handed over to the Samta Nagar police station for further investigation.”

top news
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News