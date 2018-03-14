CID to probe irregularities in files cleared by ex-Slum Rehabilitation Authority chief

Minister of state for housing Ravindra Waikar on Tuesday announced a probe by the criminal investigation department (CID) into the alleged irregularities by former Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chief and IAS officer Vishwas Patil. The officer is facing charges of having cleared files by flouting rules while heading the SRA in a few days before he retired on June 30 last year and 33 of the files have been found to have serious irregularities.

Waikar said that before he retired from SRA, Patil had cleard 137 proposals, of which 33 were found to have irregularities in the probe conducted by a four-member committee of SRA. The minister said that since the members of the house have raised doubts over an impartial probe being conducted by officials of the same authority, it would be appropriate for CID to investigate it. He said CID would also be asked to probe earlier cases of irregularities by the officer.

The issue of the alleged irregularities by Patil was raised by Shashikant Shinde (NCP), Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) in the legislative assembly during question hour on Tuesday. Prabhu asked if the officer was found guilty of having grabbed flats in an SRA scheme at Juhu by transferring them in the name of his wife and if any such report has been submitted to the government.

Waikar said the official was found guilty of illegal transfer of two 1,500-sq ft flats, attached with balcony measuring 700 sq ft and parking lot in an SRA scheme. The allegations were probed by the Sitataram Kunte committee, but the report went missing from the SRA in 2012. A case has been registered with Nirmal Nagar police station for the missing file. The minister said CID would probe into that case too.

“After preliminary probe by the incumbent CEO of SRA, irregularities were found in 33 cases. A committee of secretary of the SRA is further verifying into the preliminary allegations. The report of the committee along with the list of the projects found with irregularities will be tabled in the house.”

Despite of repeated attempts over phone and text message, Vishwas Patil was not available for comment.