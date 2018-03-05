Citizens’ group to protest BEST fare hike in Mumbai today

A citizen group, Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB) on Monday, will be organising a rally, to protest the decision of fare hike, hiring of BEST buses on contract basis and to urge the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide financial support to the BEST management.

The rally will begin at 3:30pm from Kotval Garden in Dadar to Wadala BEST bus depot.

The planned actions include increasing the cost of tickets, cancellations of BEST bus routes, introduction of private contractors to operate buses and scrapping of buses.

AMAB stated in a release, “The planned actions are highly regressive and we call on workers and organisations to come forward and help in ensuring that the public transport in the city remains affordable.”

Meanwhile, the BMC general body sanctioned a reform proposal to increase the fares of BEST buses for longer routes, monthly passes and bus passes for school children.

The general body meeting on Saturday approved the proposed hike of Rs1-12 fare beyond 4km and Rs40-360 in monthly passes. The monthly passes for school children have been increased from Rs50 to 100.

These rates are likely to be applicable from April 1 subject to approval from transport authority.