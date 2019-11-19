e-paper
City resident seeks ban on TikTok, says her kids are addicted to app

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:43 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Worried that her kids, aged 11, 10 and five, who are “addicted” to TikTok may try the stunts they watch on the app, a woman has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking a ban on TikTok. The petition also stresses that the mobile application is “tarnishing the reputation of the country and maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, as there is no mechanism to monitor the uploaded videos or take action against the Chinese company. The PIL may come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The petition, filed by Mumbai resident Heena Darvesh through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, states the Chinese company which owns the app has a hidden agenda to destroy India and the integrity of its people. Citing two instances reported in the city in July, it states the video-sharing app is allegedly causing hatred, imbalance and enmity towards religious groups, and also affects the diversity of the country. The plea has also sought direction to the government to provide records of deaths owing to accidents induced by the app.

Darvesh told Hindustan Times that she has filed the PIL on behalf of all mothers whose children were addicted to TikTok and share similar concerns.

Earlier this year, the Madras high court had banned the app, which was revoked after the Supreme Court directed it to consider the challenge. The ban was lifted on April 24.

