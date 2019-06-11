Civic body considers state proposal to build helipad

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering constructing a helipad on the coastal road.

According to officials, the helipad could either be in Worli or near Amarsons Garden — two spots that are currently being used as temporary jetties for construction activity. The BMC took up the idea following a recent proposal from the state’s aviation department, wherein BMC will construct the helipad and hand it over to the department.

The demand of a helipad in south Mumbai or in close proximity to the Mantralaya has been a demand for the past few years for VIPs. There were plans of constructing a helipad at Nariman Point that could not materialise owing to lack of permissions. Currently, there is a helipad at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and another one is at Juhu airport.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also proposed a helipad in BKC. In the past, plans to have helipads in Colaba and Cuffe Parade was rejected by the Indian Navy.

A BMC official said, “We received a proposal for constructing a helipad from the state aviation department. However, modalities such as who will pay for construction, who will maintain it post construction are yet to be decided.” The BMC official added, “The finalisation of modalities will also include details like who will apply for the permission for the construction of helipad. There will be multiple agencies that will be involved when it comes to getting permission for building a helipad.”

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We have got a demand from the state government and are examining the feasibility of the same.” According to the BMC, in order to construct a helipad at the location of a temporary jetty, permission will be required from around eight state and Central government bodies.

This includes the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Airport Authority of India, along with a security nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, involving the Indian Navy and Indian Coastguard. Besides this, environmental nods will have to come from the state, central agencies and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Despite repeated attempts, Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary, state aviation department, was not available for comment on the plan.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 04:15 IST