Civic body says 75-90% drain works completed at Hindmata

mumbai Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:30 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

With the stormwater drain augmentation work in its final stages at Hindmata in central Mumbai, there are less chances of the area getting flooded this monsoon, claimed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The civic body also stated that the work will be completed before the rains.

Hindmata is a low-lying area and gets flooded every monsoon if it rains more than 25mm in an hour.

The saucer-shaped area gets inundated as during heavy rains, water from areas like Parel, Lalbaug and Dadar also flows into Hindmata.

To solve this problem, BMC has been working to increase drain capacity to 50mm per hour from their current capacity of 25mm in one hour. The civic body plans to intercept this water via augmented storm water drains, which will carry it to Britannia pumping station directly.

Presently, the water from the three localities flows into Hindmata and one pipeline under Dr BA Road takes it to Britannia pumping station.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BMC claimed that the augmentation of stormwater drains is completed 75-90% on several roads in the area.

The BMC also claimed that the work will be completed before monsoon and rainwater drainage would be smooth this year.

The BMC, a year ago, had started work on part one of this plan by augmenting 225m of an 800-m stormwater drain on Dr BA Road.

This is the box drain at junction of Dr BA Road and Jagannath Bhatankar Road. Further, the plan aims for augmentation of underground stormwater drain between Lalbaug and Shravan Yashwant Chowk via micro-tunnelling.

The civic body in its budget has also announced to have underground water tunnels in the city wherein excess rainwater will be stored during heavy rainfall rather than channelling it into the sea.

