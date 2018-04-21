Cluster scheme in Thane inches closer to reality

The cluster development scheme on Friday got approval from the general body of Thane Municipal Corporation under section 37 (1) of MRTP Act.

The move will enable them to undertake different modifications in reservation in the Development Plan for implementation of the scheme.

The general body also gave approval for publicity of the different Urban Renewal Plans under the cluster scheme to invite suggestions and objections from residents. It has urged the corporation to safeguard the rights of the land owners.

The corporation has increased the number of Urban Renewal Plans from 43 to 44 by adding another one along Shil near Diva.

Pramod Nimbalkar, executive engineer, town planning, “Each Urban Renewal Plan will have an open space at the centre which will be used for recreational purpose. Five to ten acres of land for commercial purpose will be allotted to local traders, including vegetable and fish vendors. A plot in each of the URP will also be reserved for civic usage such as transfer stations and decentralised waste management plants.”

The Urban Renewal Plans are also more refined than they were a month ago when the first presentation was made with new amenities added to each of the clusters.

The city got approval for the implementation of the cluster development scheme on July 5, 2017 from the state government. In March this month, the Thane civic commissioner and the guardian minister of Thane gave the first presentation of the scheme. On Friday, the town planning department had conducted a presentation on the scheme for the general body.

“Twenty percent people in Thane reside in dangerous constructions. Most of them also live in illegal constructions and will have no right to the title of their property. The cluster scheme will be implemented in such areas which have 40 per cent dangerous buildings and 25 per cent slums. The scheme will free major portion of forest or CRZ areas which are now encroached,” said Nimbalkar.

He added that the city will have 44 Urban Renewal Plans instead of 43. “The city will get 2.5 lakh new homes under the scheme while 650 hectare land will be either open space or road network. Several additional amenities like SATIS and educational hub have been proposed added for Diva.”

The Urban Renewal Plans got approval from the general body under section 37 (1) of the MRTP which means that the corporation can start making modifications in the Development Plan, start the change of land reservation and also publish the plans.

Nimbalkar said the Urban Renewal Plans will be published next week. “Apart from publishing them, the town planning officials will conduct meetings at ward levels with the residents explaining to them the cluster scheme. The doubts and confusions of the residents will also be addressed,” Nimbalkar added.

General body to have final say

Although the general body gave approval for the cluster scheme under the 37 (1) section of MRTP, they have suggested several modifications.

Naresh Mhaske, leader of the house, said, “The general body should take the final decision on the cluster scheme. In cases where there is conflict among tenants, land owners and developers, the general body will be the deciding authority. If there is no response to any of the tenders for the scheme for over three months, the general body will decide the further course of action. It will also be the final authority on approving any changes in the cluster scheme.”

The general body has also asked the corporation to safeguard the rights of the land owner while implementing the scheme. They have said a case can be registered against owners who will obstruct development under the scheme.