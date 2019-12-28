CM to conduct quarterly review of BMC projects, reward ward officers for better performance

mumbai

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray met officials from Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) on Friday to discuss the various developmental projects in the city.

CM said he will hold similar review meetings every three months to seek better coordination between the agencies on the projects undertaken by them. He also decided that all 24 ward officers will be present in the review meetings and they will be rewarded based on their performance every three months.

“The ward officers who perform better will be rewarded. All those issues which cannot be resolved among the different authorities will be henceforth discussed during the review meetings,” said an official, who was present in the meeting. CM directed BMC to develop better aesthetics of footpaths and roads and suggested to set a 30-day deadline for making Mumbai garbage free.