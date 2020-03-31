Coaching classes demand concessions to tide over coronavirus lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:38 IST

With the Covid-19 epidemic and the subsequent lockdown affecting the attendance and revenue of coaching classes in the state, the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) a body which has nearly 1 lakh tutorials under its ambit, has requested the government to grant certain relaxations in taxes and other charges over the next few days.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the MCOA has stated, “The lockdown has completely paralysed our operations. Balance fees collection, new student enrolments and other revenue generating avenues have completely dried up. Our overheads like commercial rents, salaries to teachers, wages to other staffs, electricity and other overheads continue to pile up.”

Some of the key things that the association has asked the government to do during the coming days include- deferring rents and teachers’ salaries by two months, reduction in GST from 18% to 5% and deferring charges for copyright which classes have to pay for using academic content.