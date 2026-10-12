Rajinikanth says he misses being a bus conductor in Bengaluru: ‘Identify with it more than stardom'

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 will hit screens on October 15. Ahead of it, the film’s team skipped the usual audio launches and taped a ‘super show’ that streamed on Sun NXT. On it, Rajinikanth and Nelson spoke with the cast and crew of Jailer 2 about the film and more. When Nelson asked Rajinikanth about his humility, he remarked that he missed being a bus conductor. Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for five years in Bengaluru before acting.

Rajinikanth misses being a bus conductor Nelson asked Rajinikanth on the show if his humility was inbuilt or something he maintains for others. The actor responded, “See, even though I am a big star. Of course, I really like acting. But more than that, I liked being a conductor. I held the job of a conductor for five years, and I miss it to date…I miss it; I could never identify myself as a star.”

Rajinikanth says he even goes to Bengaluru often due to it, adding, “All this stardom is fine. But to be frank, I identify more as a conductor. It’s also why I often go to Bengaluru, conductors tend to deal with all sorts of people. I identify myself as a bus conductor. So, how would a bus conductor like me behave in front of a big personality like you?”

Nelson smiled at that as the film’s team cheered and said, “I expected this, sir.”