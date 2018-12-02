College students take to Mumbai streets against animal cruelty

A group of 80 people, comprising students and professionals, marched from Shivaji Park to Kirti College on Saturday.

Students from institutes such as KC College in Churchgate, DY Patil College at Nerul, Nirmala Memorial College in Kandivli and Hinduja College at Charni Road participated in the rally. They displayed placards promoting a vegan diet and save animals.

‘Animal liberation’, ‘Stop animal cruelty’ and ‘I love animals — Going vegan makes sense’, were some of the placards and posters displayed at the event.

“Animals are helpless and become an easy target. We want to be their voice and want to ensure that more people empathise with them,” said Akriti Pandya, one of the students who participated in the march.

The event was organised by United for Compassion (UfC), a group formed by pro-animals and pro-vegan youngsters, which has been working for the past the two years. The group has 30 members for now.

“We reach out to school and college students, hoping they will help us spread the word. We regularly conduct awareness drives in slums and residential societies,” said Sheet Savla, a member of UfC.

Fighting AIDS

Similarly, NSS volunteers and students of Mithibai College, Vile Parle, organised and participated in a social outreach programme World AIDS Day on December 1.

“Inadequate knowledge, negative attitude and risky behaviour are the major obstacles in controlling HIV/AIDS in the country. We organised a rally to bust myths related to the virus and disease. Education and awareness is the only solution,” said a student from biochemistry department, who was part of the rally.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 23:08 IST