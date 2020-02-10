Coming soon: Civic amenities and PAP homes on 41 plots across city

mumbai

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:02 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to develop 41 plots in the city this year for various amenities at a cost of ₹5 crore, as part of its plan to implement Mumbai’s Development Plan (DP) 2034.

The BMC acquired the plots through 2018 and 2019. Of the 41, 22 smaller plots will be used to rehabilitate residential and market project-affected persons (PAPs) to push the BMC’s other infrastructure projects such as the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and the Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel.

In the BMC’s budget 2020, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi first announced his ‘Vision 2030’, a road map to develop Mumbai into a world-class city in the next 10 years by maximising implementation of DP 2034, using reservations in the DP to develop amenities for Mumbai, and increasing PAP accommodations to speed up key infrastructure projects.

The ‘Vision 2030’ promises better road cover, sustainable solid waste management, 100% treatment of sewage, better education and healthcare, among other things. The budget 2020 announced creation of 12,000 new PAP accommodations in the city to speed up other infrastructure projects.

Of the 41 plots, 18 are reserved for social and civic amenities. These include parking lots, gardens, schools, primary healthcare centres, night shelters, waste segregation units, among others. Such plots cannot be developed by BMC for any other purpose.

Of the remaining 23 plots, 12 plots that measure less than 125sqm are reserved for construction of residential PAP tenements. Ten other plots that measure more than 125sqm, but are relatively smaller in size, will be used to develop markets to rehabilitate licensed street vendors and small shopkeepers who are affected by infrastructure projects. The remaining one plot, located at Vile Parle in the western suburbs, which is the smallest plot at 113sqm, will be developed into a public library.

According to provisions of the DP 2034, the BMC can get possession of amenity plots in the city to develop civic or social amenities when any land goes through a zone conversion, such as from an industrial zone to a residential or commercial zone. Similarly, according to a provision in the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR), all properties admeasuring more than 4,000sqm at the time of redevelopment will give BMC a portion of the land for developing a public amenity.