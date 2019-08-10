Common exams will not be board exams: CISCE clarifies on decision for Classes 9, 11

mumbai

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday said that the uniform examination system it plans to introduce across all schools for Class 9 and Class 11 will not be board exams. Instead, it will help students get accustomed to board-like question papers, the council said.

This clarification comes after more than 10,000 parents from across the country signed an online petition, requesting the board to revoke its decision. Parents said the move would make Classes 9 and 11 exams akin to board exams and put more stress on the students.

On Friday, the council wrote to the heads of its affiliated schools, stating that a uniform exam system is only meant for the students’ benefit.

“As per the council’s observation, the subjects selected for setting the Class 9 and Class 11 question papers are those in which candidates often tend to lose marks/fail during the board examination. This exposure will lead to the reduction of anxiety and stress during the actual board exam as it would provide them [students] with exposure to board-like question papers,” reads the letter.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, said, “The council’s initiative is primarily for the benefit and guidance of students and teachers. Please be assured that there will be no extra burden imposed on the students through this exercise. The council’s initiative is primarily for the benefit and guidance of students and teachers.”

The council, which conducts ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams, had stated in its circular that it would send common question papers and set a common timetable for Class 9 and Class 11 exams to bring uniformity in the paper pattern and ensure schools teach the entire syllabus for these classes. The exams, however, will be conducted and evaluated by the schools.

