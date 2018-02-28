Congress, NCP question Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over video on saving rivers

Three days after the video of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis swaying to a song, appealing to save rivers was released, the Opposition slammed him for it.

The Congress has raised several questions over the video, which went viral on the social media, while Nationalist Congress Party said that the real beneficiary of the government machinery has come to the fore.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant posed 10 questions to the CM, asking who had produced the video and if the government had an official contract with the company which produced it.

He also asked why the official residence of chief minister was used to shoot the video and who gave permission for it.

Sawant also wanted to know who ordered the top bureaucrats to feature in the video and questioned about the relationship between the music company and Fadnavis’ family.

“I am not commenting on the conduct of the CM or his wife. We are raising the question about the propriety of a person who holds a constitutional post,” he said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “The state government had run a campaign named ‘Mee Labharthi’ (I am a beneficiary) featuring the people benefited from the social schemes. It was a sham claim of the benefits to the people and invited lot of criticism even then. But the people of Maharashtra have come to know about the real beneficiaries of the government machinery. It was a platform given to Mrs CM to showcase her singing skill rather than for the cause of rivers.”

Bharatiya Janata Party, however, criticised the Opposition, claiming it to be a show of poor mindset. Isha Foundation has been working for the conservation of rivers in the Mumbai for the past few years, said BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam.

“Isha Foundation, along with other NGOs, approached Amrutaji and the CM. It held couple of meetings with officials. The CM featuring in the video was the idea floated during the meeting. The video has no commercial angle as alleged by the Congress,” added Kadam.