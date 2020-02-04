Congress-NCP slam BJP over Hegde’s comment on Mahatma Gandhi

mumbai

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:31 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) evoked sharp reactions from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the remarks made by its parliamentarian Anant Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi.

Hegde, a former Union minister, in an event at Bengaluru on Saturday, had called the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi a “drama”, and also questioned how “such people” are called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

After the leader’s controversial comments appeared in media on Monday, state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat accused the BJP leadership of “encouraging” people who insult Mahatma Gandhi. “This is not the first time when Mahatma Gandhi was insulted by a BJP or RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] leader. It appears that the BJP leadership encourages those who choose to insult him [Mahatma Gandhi]. Hegde’s remarks are highly objectionable and need to be condemned. It also shows their [BJP leaders] mentality. The BJP leadership should apologise for Hegde’s comment,” Thorat said.

State NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil said BJP must expel Hegde from the party. “Hegde’s remarks are not just an insult to Gandhiji, but to the entire freedom struggle. BJP came to power in Mahatma Gandhi’s name but its leaders are now insulting him time and again. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi disagrees with Hegde’s statement, then he [Hegde] should be removed from the party immediately,” Patil said.

On Saturday, Hegde had said, “None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the police even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British.”