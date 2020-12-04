e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Congress set to pick Mumbai unit chief by December-end

Congress set to pick Mumbai unit chief by December-end

The party’s Mumbai unit is currently headed by Eknath Gaikwad, who has been the acting president after Milind Deora quit more than a year ago

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:36 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
The Congress is looking at finalising a candidate soon as the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are less than two years away.
The Congress is looking at finalising a candidate soon as the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are less than two years away. (HT FILE)
         

The city unit of Congress is likely to get a new chief by the end of this month, with former state ministers Suresh Shetty and Arif Naseem Khan, and senior leaders Bhai Jagtap, Charan Singh Sapra and Amarjeet Singh Manhas being the frontrunners. The party’s Mumbai unit is currently headed by Eknath Gaikwad, who has been the acting president after Milind Deora quit more than a year ago.

The Congress is looking at finalising a candidate soon as the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are less than two years away. HK Patil, the party’s Maharashtra in-charge, confirmed on Thursday that the Mumbai Congress chief will be appointed by December-end and all necessary decisions related to the civic polls will be taken in January, putting the party in election mode. Patil has been meeting key leaders and office bearers from the Mumbai Congress over the past two months to take their views before an appointment is made.

“It can’t be denied that two presidents resigning in a span of just a few months last year was unfortunate. We are in the process of appointing a new chief for the city unit and the name will be announced by the month-end. Instead of representing any cast, community or religion, the new chief will be a Congress face. We will also take necessary steps to strengthen the city unit by January as part of the preparations for BMC elections,” Patil told a select group of mediapersons at the party’s Colaba office on Thursday.

Patil also met state ministers from the Congress and the party’s legislators on Thursday. He said ministers have been told to increase their visibility and work more aggressively in the interest of common people. “It is true that compared to the other two ruling parties [Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party], Congress ministers need to be more visible and aggressive. They have been asked to undertake welfare schemes, improve governance and deliver effectively,” he said.

Patil also met a group of scheduled caste (SC) party leaders on Wednesday. The leaders have demanded a separate law for the full utilisation of the budgetary outlay meant for SCs. He also asked the state leadership to ensure that the appointments on statutory boards and corporations governed by the state government be made at the earliest.

top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In