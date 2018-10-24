Congress worker’s murder: 2 arrested

A day after Congress worker Manoj Dubey alias Pappu was murdered in front of a temple near Asalpha Metro station in Gharkopar, the police on Tuesday arrested two members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) – Umesh Ashok Singh, 35, alias Thakur and Jitendra Mishra, 29, alias Bandish – who allegedly slashed and stabbed him with a sword and a knife, from Igatpuri. The duo has been remanded in police custody till October 29.

“Dubey, whose primary business was broadband services distribution, got angry over a Facebook post put up by BJYM member Rahul Sharma around 6pm on Monday. In a fit of rage, Dubey went to Sharma’s residence around 9pm. As Sharma was not at home, he threatened his mother and sister. His mother went to Ghatkopar police station to inform them about the threat,” said a police officer from Saki Naka police station.

According to police, at 9.30pm, BJYM members put up a banner near Asalpha metro station in front of a temple. “Dubey, who was passing by, told everyone present at the spot, including Singh, that only Congress politician Naseem Khan’s poster can be put up there. This led to an altercation and Dubey slapped Singh. The others intervened and resolved the issue,” said another police officer.

Singh, Mishra and other BJYM members then went for dinner at a restaurant in Ghatkopar (East). “Around 1:30am, after dropping a friend, Mishra crossed the spot, where the previous argument had taken place, on a bike. There, Dubey, who was seated on a bike, was chatting with his two friends – Raju and Roshan. As their bikes came to a head, Dubey shouted at Mishra, which led to another argument. Singh, who was in the vicinity, got to know about it and rushed to the spot. Mishra then went to a lottery shop in the same lane and brought a chopper. Singh also got another weapon and both of them attacked Dubey,” he said.

Roshan and Raju asked Dubey to flee, but Dubey refused, said police, adding he was stabbed 12 times. “Raju went to Dubey’s house and got more than 10 people to the spot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead on arrival,” said the officer.

Navinchandra Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, formed a team comprising ACP Milind Khetle, inspector (crime); Sunil Mane, inspector Kalim Shaikh; assistant inspector Pravin Mane and others to conduct a probe.

The police said the accused first went to a friend’s house in Vidyavihar on their bike. After keeping their bike at his house, they took a taxi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “The accused then went to a friend’s place in Bhusaval and had food. After seeing the news on TV, they headed to Igatpuri. We caught them when they were planning their next destination. We acted on the informer’s tip-off and technical assistance,” said the officer.

Mishra works as a civil contractor and has two daughters. Singh does odd jobs for a living. Both of them are residents of Asalpha.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 00:03 IST