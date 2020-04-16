e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Constable attached with Khar police station tested positive, had no coronavirus symptoms

Constable attached with Khar police station tested positive, had no coronavirus symptoms

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:36 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old constable, who showed no visible symptoms of coronavirus, was tested positive for the infection on Wednesday late at night. The constable, attached with Khar police station, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The constable was in the detection team. As a precautionary measure, we have home quarantined 16 police officers, including two sub-inspectors,” Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector at Khar police station said.

Though the constable was fit and had no symptoms of the virus, he decided to get himself tested as a precautionary measure. “He on this own decided to get himself checked. After he tested positive, we traced his contacts and also alerted the members of the building in Mahim where he was staying. All the residents have been quarantined at home,” said a police officer.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news