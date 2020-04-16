Constable attached with Khar police station tested positive, had no coronavirus symptoms

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:36 IST

A 28-year-old constable, who showed no visible symptoms of coronavirus, was tested positive for the infection on Wednesday late at night. The constable, attached with Khar police station, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The constable was in the detection team. As a precautionary measure, we have home quarantined 16 police officers, including two sub-inspectors,” Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector at Khar police station said.

Though the constable was fit and had no symptoms of the virus, he decided to get himself tested as a precautionary measure. “He on this own decided to get himself checked. After he tested positive, we traced his contacts and also alerted the members of the building in Mahim where he was staying. All the residents have been quarantined at home,” said a police officer.