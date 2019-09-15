Contractor, not TMC, will repair potholes on roads: Civic chief

mumbai

The Thane civic commissioner has given directives to repair the roads which are in defect liability period (DLP) by billing the contractor who had constructed the road.

He said money from civic coffers will not be wasted on repairing the new roads that have developed potholes.

Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal has asked the engineers concerned to make a list of such roads in DLP which were repaired using the TMC’s fund.

He has also warned of action against official if they are found using civic body funds to repair such roads. Every newly constructed or reconstructed road has a DLP of several years during which the contractor is supposed to repair the damage.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The civic chief has asked to make a list of roads which are in DLP and how much money was spent on repairing potholes on the roads.”

“The bills for road repair should not be cleared from the corporation’s funds. The expense will be billed to the contractor. He also said action will be taken if an official is found using civic fund to repair such roads,” he said.

The municipal corporation develops new roads every year or concretises the existing roads. However, most of these roads develop craters or are damaged.

The newly constructed Meenatai Thackeray flyover is one such road which was damaged within months of its construction.

