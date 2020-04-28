e-paper
Maharashtra cop rushes snakebite victim to hospital amid Covid-19 lockdown

The boy’s father approached constable Girish Sahil, who was deployed in the area to enforced the lockdown, he said, adding that the policeman immediately rushed the child to a hospital on his two-wheeler.

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:37 IST
Mumbai
A police constable deployed on Covid-19 lockdown duty saved the life of a seven-year-old snakebite victim at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Shivam Jadhav was bitten by a snake at a cattle shed near his home in Mankavli on Monday and his father was trying to find means to get him to a hospital during the lockdown, an official said.

Senior inspector Deepak Deshmukh of the Badlapur (east) police station also helped the boy’s family with the medical expenses, the official said.

According to doctors, the policeman’s timely action had saved the boy’s life, he added.

