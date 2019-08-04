Cops penalised for submitting bogus bills for reimbursement

mumbai

Five police personnel faced departmental action after it was revealed that they had submitted bogus medical papers and bills to claim medical reimbursement in December 2016. The punishment order was issued in July.

In December 2016, the reimbursement desk of the Mumbai Police found discrepancies in the claims made by the five police personnel. The same month, a departmental inquiry against the five revealed that the medical documents submitted by them for reimbursements were bogus and found them guilty.

Assistant inspector Kalpana Sawant, attached with Tardeo police, has been demoted for three years and will serve as a sub-inspector, while head constable Gulamhussain Shaikh, attached with Chembur police, has been demoted to the post of a police naik. Two constables –Nanda Kunjarge (attached with Naigaon local arms unit) and Vidya Rajput (of Tardeo police) – were barred from getting increments for three years. Sub-inspector Abbas Shaikh faces a 10% pay cut for three years.

