e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Cops to track social media posts ahead of Ayodhya order

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:19 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra cyber police has formed a special team to monitor social media platforms to ensure no inflammatory comments or messages are circulated ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The verdict is expected before Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, retires on November 17.

The state cyber department will gather intelligence inputs and report to the concerned state police if any inflammatory posts. “Our team comprises 10 officers and men from the Maharashtra cyber cell. We will be monitoring all social media platforms to ensure they are not misused to spread rumours, create tension between religions or groups, hate speeches to incite violence, etc. We may book offenders who attempt to disrupt law and order,” said Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra cyber cell. The team will operate from a social media lab housed at the World Trade Centre at Cuffe Parade, with a panel of technical experts to assist them.

“We have been given certain keywords that we will use to identify troublemakers. We have identified some individuals who indulge in such activities,” said a member of the team.

Dr Balsing Rajput, superintendent, Maharashtra cyber cell, said, “Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, messaging apps, and video sharing platforms will be under our scanner.” When asked if the privacy of any individual will be comprised in this process, Rajput said, “We will observe the posts in public domain. We do not intend to monitor personal chats in close groups or invade anyone’s privacy.”

Rajput also clarified that the special team will not look into individual opinions or political commentary on various issues.“Our monitoring will be restricted strictly to the posts having potential to incite violence or spread communal hatred and to control the spread of fake news,” he said.

top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News