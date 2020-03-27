Corona: Don’t take action till April 30, HC tells authorities

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:53 IST

A four-judge bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday restrained all government and civic authorities from taking coercive steps that drive citizens to court till April 30 and said all interim orders passed by various courts would continue till then. The order was passed after some senior advocates wrote to the chief justice to pass general orders regarding cases and functioning of various courts. The court will also continue to restrict hearings to “extremely urgent” matters in the first fortnight of April 2020.