Corona: Super rush, panic to stock up supplies

mumbai Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:40 IST
Yesha Kotak
Fearing a lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, citizens have started to throng supermarkets and grocery stores to buy provisions, with many shops running out of stock on Sunday and Monday.

Local groceries and supermarket chains said they had to refill stock meant for an entire week on one day or source it over the next two days. Among the commodities that are most in demand are milk, pulses, flour, rice and snacks. Certain supermarkets ran out of hand sanitisers, so much so that they did not have it for customers to disinfect their hands before entering the store. “We have been given guidelines by the government to ensure that all customers are screened, in case they are running temperature, but even thermometers are out of stock. Considering we ran out of sanitisers, we were offering antiseptic liquid to customers at the entrance,” said Vijay Sakre, store manager of a supermarket chain in Dadar.

While most of the buyers were seen stocking packets of biscuits and pulses, some said this was part of their monthly exercise. Large queues were seen at some of the supermarket chains, many of which kept only food and household supplies section open, while shutting down the clothes and footwear section. “Most of the things are available everywhere, but as a precautionary measure, we need to keep things ready. My entire family is working from home. So, I have got essential medicines and snacks,” said Sonali Mohite, a resident of Ghatkopar. “I usually buy groceries for the month, but we are just collecting mid-month stock and some products such as dal. There is a bit of uncertainty about the way things are shaping up, so might as well be safe,” said Deepali Mulik, who works at Sewri.

Store owners are trying to curb rumours and panic buying by reassuring customers that most products will be available in the coming days. “On Sunday, we had a footfall of 900 customers, and instead of buying one litre of milk, some bought five. It took us two days to refill milk products. Also, everything is available at APMC Market, but because people aren’t working there, the products are getting delayed,” said Vinod Nandu from a local supermarket at Ghatkopar.

