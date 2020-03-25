Coronavirus lockdown: Cops give prompt help to physically challenged woman

mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday came to the rescue of Virali Modi, 28, a physically challenged resident of Malad, who had to survive on instant noodles and stack her used utensils in the sink, as her house help and driver could not reach home owing to the lockdown. As she tweeted her predicament, which caught the attention of a political leader, police officials visited her house on Wednesday morning and gave her a letter which will permit her help to come over to her place.

“I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations? @MumbaiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA #CoronavirusLockdown,” read Virali’s tweet.

Speaking to HT, Virali said she had run out of groceries, and wanted to step down, but because her maid and driver were not allowed to reach her place, she couldn’t go out. “My driver stays two km away and maid stays one km away. When she came out of her house, the police asked to go back,” Virali said, adding her society members had allowed her maid and driver to come over. “There needs to be a system in place, wherein those helping the disabled, needy and elderly should be given an ID by the police, so that others do not have to suffer.”

The Malad police received information from their control room. “We have helped her with a pass, which will facilitate her to travel without any hassles,” said George Fernandes, senior inspector of Malad police station.