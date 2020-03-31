e-paper
Mumbai News

Coronavirus lockdown: State to procure 10L litres excessive litres milk to help farmers

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
State government announced to procure 10 lakh litre ‘excessive’ milk at ₹25 for next two months to give relief to the farmers bearing losses. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in a meeting with high level officers, took the decision on Tuesday. The milk producing farmers have been selling the milk for ₹17-18 a litre owing to no demand for more than 2 lakh litre against daily production of 12 lakh litres in the state. The milk supplying vehicles are not been able to ply to other states and the cities, leading to the drop in the demand. “The government will purchase it and convert it into skimmed milk powder. We are earmarking ₹200 crore for the procurement of the milk,” Pawar said.

