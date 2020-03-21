Coronavirus outbreak: Over 80 booked for spitting in public

mumbai

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:01 IST

To prevent the spread of Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, Mumbai Police is booking those who spit in public places. Over 80 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered since Wednesday in Colaba, Marine Drive, JJ Marg, Bandra, Khar, Juhu, Andheri, Kandivli, Malad, Dahisar and other parts of the city.

After a joint meeting between senior civic officials and the police’s top brass on Wednesday, all 94 police stations in the city were directed to book those who spit in public places.

In zone 12 (Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli, Borivli and Dahisar), 31 FIRs were registered. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 12, DS Swami said, “We have booked 31 people under section 115 (creating nuisance) and 117 (indecent behaviour) of the Bombay Police Act. They are being fined.” Police stations in zones 1, 9 and 11 registered 16, 10 and 25 cases respectively, against those who spat in public. The fines would be exact Rs 1,000 and upon its payment, offenders would be released with a warning, said a police officer. In some areas, civic officials and the police carried out the drive jointly.

A senior police officer said, “Such a crackdown will send a strong message among the citizens to not to spit in public places as this can transmit the infection and spread the deadly disease.”

This crackdown comes in addition to regular action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s clean-up marshals. Offenders who do not pay fines to clean-up marshals are handed over to the police for further action.

BOX: Police help enforce work-from-home policy

Deputy Commissioner of police (operation) Pranaya Ashok said, “The police control room is receiving phone calls related to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Most calls (around 20) are from those people who are not allowed to work from home and have been called to office. In such cases, we send our men to the office or establishment and ensured the government’s orders are implemented.”